Letter to District 3 constituents, Sept. ’23: Resilience, McGuire, and county finances

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

Congratulations to our State Senator Mike McGuire. Senator McGuire was voted to be the next Senate President Pro Tem. This powerful position leading the Senate will help Mendocino County, the North Coast, and the State of California. Senator McGuire has been a tireless advocate for Mendocino County. He has increased funding and resources for CalFire, housing, and Career and Technical Education programs at Mendocino College, ensured that US Cellular provides appropriate service in Covelo, and provided funding for Type 6 fire engines for the smaller fire departments in northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt counties. He has always been helpful when needed.

Richard Wilson of Covelo passed away in August. Richard was a real asset to the community, County, and State. As Director of the California Department of Forestry for a decade, he was able to harness his connections with Governor Reagan to stop the damming of Round Valley. Richard was instrumental in stopping bad ideas and making life better in the Covelo area. He tirelessly worked to protect the environment, foster good relations between tribal and non-tribal people, and envision a positive future for the County. Richard Wilson will certainly be missed and it will take the efforts of many to continue his legacy.

County staff have decided to postpone a strike as negotiations continue. The State Controller Malia Cohen is performing an audit of the County’s finances. The Board and SEIU 1021 requested this of her office due to frustration at not being able to get timely and accurate financial reports.

The Office of Emergency Services is holding a series of resilience meetings. Community input will be used to determine which resilience projects to pursue for grant funding. In the north County, meetings will be held in Willits 9/6, Covelo 9/16, and Leggett 9/18.

Talk with the Supervisor is the 2nd Thursday of the month at 10:00 at the Brickhouse Coffee in Willits. I am available by email [email protected] or phone 707-972-4214.

Best to you.

John