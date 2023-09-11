Fire crews make progress on “Ice Fire,” wildfire in Hopland (updated 6:21 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: Some resources are being released from the fire and fire fighters have made progress on containment, according to scanner traffic.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/10/23 — Fire crews are currently responding to a fire burning in grass and oak woodland near Hopland, in the vicinity of the 11000 block of Old River Road. The fire is approximately three acres with a low rate of spread, according to scanner traffic, and an air response is underway.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has requested people in the vicinity maintain situational awareness, according to a Nixle alert. The fire is currently being called the “Ice Fire.”