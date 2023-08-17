Steam engines and printmaking come together in new exhibition (press release)

WILLITS, 8/17/23 – The Mendocino County Museum upcoming exhibition, ImPRESSED, opens Saturday, August 26. It is the second annual display of printmaking, featuring works from regional artists. This year’s theme celebrates the Roots of Motive Power, the railroad and logging museum located down the street from the county museum in Willits.

Here is the announcement from the museum (En español abajo):

The second Annual ImPRESSED printmaking exhibit opens August 26 at the Mendocino County Museum.

Best known for their restoration of Steam Engines, the Roots of Motive Power (Roots) are also avid supporters of the arts. Since 1998, Roots have been sharing their Buffalo 1924 Steam Roller, and talented crew, with Bay Area printmakers at the annual Roadworks Steam Festival in the Do.Re.Mi Arts District, hosted by the San Francisco Center for the Book (CFTB). Roots have provided this same opportunity locally at their annual Steam Festival in Willits.

Mendocino County Museum decided to spotlight the printmaking aspect of this great event, by hosting linocut workshops and showcasing a stunning collection of works from Emmy Lou Packard, Henry Evans, and Bill Zacha, along with contemporary artists from Art Explorers in Fort Bragg. The Museum then exhibited the 60+ community prints made during the event.

This year, the Museum has invited innovative printmakers with connections to the CFTB to showcase their work, further encouraging and expanding the exchange of ideas and community connections initiated by the Roots of Motive Power.

Renowned printmaker Rik Olsen will be featured; he is busy carving a 3’x3’ block to be printed at Recreation Grove during this years’ Steam Festival. Guest artists Meg Pohlod and Solange Roberdeau will be showing innovative designs that push the boundaries of traditional printmaking. The Museum is pleased to have Art Explorers return and showcase their work, printing blocks, and products, to demonstrate the endless possibilities of this medium.

This exhibit celebrates the power of artmaking as fuel for strengthening community and encouraging innovation and collaboration. Everyone is encouraged to participate, no previous art or printmaking experienced is required; all are welcome!

The Museum is seeking volunteer support for upcoming printmaking activities. Contact the Museum to register as a volunteer and sign-up to help with a program.

For more information, please visit www.mendocinocounty.org/museum or contact the Mendocino County Museum at [email protected] or 707-234-6365

La segunda exhibición anual de grabado ImPRESSED abre el 26 de agosto en el Museo del Condado de Mendocino.

Mejor conocidos por su restauración de Steam Engines, Roots of Motive Power (Roots) también son ávidos defensores de las artes. Desde 1998, Roots ha estado compartiendo su apisonadora a vapor Buffalo 1924 y su talentoso equipo con grabadores del Área de la Bahía en el Festival Roadworks Steam anual en el Distrito de Artes Do.Re.Mi, organizado por el Centro para el Libro de San Francisco (CFTB). Roots ha brindado esta misma oportunidad a nivel local en el Steam Festival anual en Willits.

El Museo del Condado de Mendocino decidió resaltar el aspecto de grabado de este gran evento, organizando talleres de linóleo y exhibiendo una impresionante colección de obras de Emmy Lou Packard, Henry Evans y Bill Zacka, junto con artistas contemporáneos de Art Explorers en Fort Bragg. A continuación, el Museo exhibió las más de 60 estampas comunitarias realizadas durante el evento.

Este año, el Museo ha invitado a grabadores innovadores con conexiones a la CFTB para exhibir el trabajo, alentando y ampliando aún más el intercambio de ideas y las conexiones comunitarias iniciadas por Roots of Motive Power.

El renombrado grabador Rik Olsen será uno de los destacados y está ocupado tallando un bloque de 3’x3′ para imprimirlo en Recreation Grove durante el Steam Festival de este año. Además, los artistas invitados Meg Pohlod y Solange Roberdeau mostrarán diseños innovadores que superan los límites del grabado tradicional. El Museo se complace en que Art Explorers regrese y exhiba su trabajo, bloques de impresión y productos, para demostrar las infinitas posibilidades de este medio.

Esta exhibición celebra el poder de la creación artística como combustible para fortalecer la comunidad y fomentar la innovación y la colaboración. Se anima a todos a participar, no se requiere experiencia previa en arte o grabado, ¡todos son bienvenidos!

El Museo está buscando apoyo voluntario para las próximas actividades de grabado. Comuníquese con el Museo para registrarse como voluntario e inscríbase para ayudar con un programa.Para obtener más información, visite www.mendocinocounty.org/museum o comuníquese con el Museo del Condado de Mendocino en [email protected] o al 707-234-6365.