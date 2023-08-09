Prescribed burn scheduled for CAL FIRE headquarters in Willits on August 10

WILLITS, 8/9/23 – CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit will implement a prescribed burn at its headquarters in Willits on Thursday, August 10. CAL FIRE will burn approximately 10 acres of land to reduce fuels, promote environmental conservation and provide staff training. Smoke and aircraft will be seen during the burn period from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Here’s the announcement from CAL FIRE:

Mendocino County, CA –The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Mendocino Unit personnel plan to conduct a prescribed burn of approximately 10 acres, at CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit Headquarters, 17501 N. Highway 101, Willits. The burn is scheduled for this Thursday, August 10, 2023, from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Smoke and aircraft will be visible in the area.

This burn is to promote natural regeneration, enhance wildlife habitat, protect watershed values and to provide training for fire personnel. Fire is an essential ecological process in fire-dependent ecosystems, such as California wildlands. However, over a century of fire suppression has led to wildlands, woodlands and rangelands that are unable to withstand normal droughts, insect outbreaks or wildfires. The purpose of any fuel reduction project is to change the size and composition of the fuels in the forest, creating a break in fuel continuity.

The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner,such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be canceled. CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern.

For information on how to create Defensible Space, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.