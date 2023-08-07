The Mendocino Setlist: August 7-13

MENDOCINO Co., 8/7/23 – Another week of great live music in Mendocino County from the coast to the valleys! Get out and enjoy some live music this week.
Monday, August 7
Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, August 9
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, August 10
Eli Lev – Singer-songwriter Eli Lev performs lyrics and songs about everyday enlightenment. 21 and over, 4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Corwin Zekeley & Grace Fellows – Mendocino-born fiddler Corwin Zekeley performs with support from singer-songwriter Grace Fellows. Zekeley graduated from the Berklee College of Music and tours and teaches music full-time. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
David Rovics – David Rovics will sing songs of social significance, free for anyone, starting with a set for kids, then a set for grownups. All ages, 5 p.m., free, Mendocino Rotary Park, 44960 Main St., Mendocino.
I See Hawks in L.A. – County rock band I See Hawks in L.A. performs. Local bluegrass and Americana band 2nd Hand Grass will also perform. A no-host bar will serve beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks with proceeds benefiting the Caspar Community Center. All ages, $30, 7 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.
Friday, August 11
Mike Arago – Local guitarist and singer Mike Arago performs traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 12-3 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, (707) 293-4262, rivino.com.
Colby Lee – Singer-songwriter Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Rosie and Steve – Local musicians Rosie and Steve, of the Back Porch Project, will perform mellow folk and Americana music. Slam Dunk Pizza will serve grilled burgers, salads and brownies. 21 and over, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), BARRA of Mendocino, 7051 N. State St., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0322, barraofmendocino.com.
Music Is the Mixer – Experience the vibrant celebration of 50 years of hip-hop culture, curated and hosted by MC Radioactive. All ages from 6-9 p.m., 18+ 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $20 or free with axe-throwing, Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
Severance – Local blues and classic rock band Severance performs. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 7-11 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.
Saturday, August 12
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Acoustic Serenade – Local quartet Acoustic Serenade performs overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 12-3 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Steve Winkle – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Steve Winkle performs a mix of classic rock, country and blues, including originals and covers. The Inland Mendocino Humane Society will be there with a meet-and-greet of adoptable animals. Guests who donate to the shelter will receive a discount on wine purchases. 21 and over, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McNab Ridge Winery Tasting Room, 13450 US-101, Hopland, (707) 744-1986, mcnabridge.com.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
3 Point Hitch – Americana duo 3 Point Hitch perform. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Aaron Ford – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Aaron Ford performs soulful music inspired by folk, Americana and blues. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30-8:30 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 N. Highway 1, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us.
Travis Howard & Friends – Country singer-songwriter Travis Howard will perform around the campfire with special guests Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Liz Huett and Billboard chart-topping gospel and country singer-songwriter Danny Myrick. All ages, no cover, 6-9 p.m., Mendocino Grove, 9601 Highway 1, Mendocino, (707) 880-7710, mendocinogrove.com.
Black Sheep Brass – New Orleans-style jazz and funk band Black Sheep Brass performs. Yeah Boy opens the show. All ages, 7 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
El Plebe – Regional Mexican band El Plebe performs. Food and drink will be available for purchase. All ages, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-1726, willitscenterforthearts.org.
Michelle Lambert – Covelo-born pop singer and songwriter Michelle Lambert performs a unique blend of pop, folk and hip hop paired with her signature violin playing. All ages, 7 p.m., $49.95, Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar, Fort Bragg, buy tickets here.
Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.
Aqua Nett – Put on your spandex and tease your hair for a night of ‘80s rock covers with Aqua Nett. A costume contest will take place for the best ‘80s look. 21 and over, $10, 8 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
Reggaeton Night – DJ Tempo spins reggaeton hits. 18 and over, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $10 or free with axe-throwing, Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Sunday, August 13
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Symphony at the Gardens – Symphony of the Redwoods and the Latino Coalition of the Mendocino Coast present a set of bilingual outdoor concerts in the heart of the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. At noon, Elena Casanova and Friends will perform chamber music for piano and strings. Pieces will include works by G. Faure’, W.A. Mozart, and J. Brahms with a delicate flavor of Cuban beats. Then at 2:30 p.m., Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, will perform a program celebrating the culture of Mariachi. All ages, 12 p.m., free with cost of admission, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, 18220 N. Highway 1, Fort Bragg, (707) 964-4352, learn more here.
Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 2 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.
Travis Howard & Friends – Country singer-songwriter Travis Howard will perform around the campfire with special guests Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Liz Huett and Billboard chart-topping gospel and country singer-songwriter Danny Myrick. All ages, no cover, 6-9 p.m., Mendocino Grove, 9601 Highway 1, Mendocino, (707) 880-7710, mendocinogrove.com.