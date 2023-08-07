The Mendocino Setlist: August 7-13

Thursday, August 10

Eli Lev – Singer-songwriter Eli Lev performs lyrics and songs about everyday enlightenment. 21 and over, 4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Corwin Zekeley & Grace Fellows – Mendocino-born fiddler Corwin Zekeley performs with support from singer-songwriter Grace Fellows. Zekeley graduated from the Berklee College of Music and tours and teaches music full-time. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

David Rovics – David Rovics will sing songs of social significance, free for anyone, starting with a set for kids, then a set for grownups. All ages, 5 p.m., free, Mendocino Rotary Park, 44960 Main St., Mendocino.

I See Hawks in L.A. – County rock band I See Hawks in L.A. performs. Local bluegrass and Americana band 2nd Hand Grass will also perform. A no-host bar will serve beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks with proceeds benefiting the Caspar Community Center. All ages, $30, 7 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Woody Guthrie’s American Song – A musical featuring the music of Woody Guthrie. The cast consists of five storytellers and four instrumentalists. Weekly through August 20, 2023. All ages, $15-$32, 7:30 p.m., Helen Schoeni Theatre, 45200 Little Lake St., Mendocino, buy tickets here.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.