Watch the Willits 4th of July parade (video)

WILLITS, 7/8/23 — Amidst the flurry of activity that is Frontier Days, the annual Willits Fourth of July parade is a tradition that brings out residents out to line Main Street and celebrate the varied floats. This year was the 97th annual Frontier Days, and the morning was not quite as hot as recent summers, a relief to parade-goers of all ages as well as those participating in the parade.

To share with our readers, we live-streamed the event on our Facebook page, and you can watch the entire thing below.