The Mendocino Setlist: July 3-9 offers Independence Day concerts, clubbing on the Coast, blues, surf-punk and more!

MENDOCINO Co., 7/3/22 – The Fourth of July holiday week is here, and there are plenty of options for live music fans throughout the county.

If you find yourself attending the rodeo in Willits as part of Frontier Days on Mon. July 3, stay put at Jack Tharp Arena for a dance-worthy evening of country music by the Boondock Boys. While based in Oregon, much of the band is from Louisiana. They pull inspiration from Southern rock and gritty modern country. Celebrate the Fourth of July at Miss Saigon’s in Ukiah for a night of psychedelic dance band Hella Mendocino. It’s the Vietnamese restaurant’s fourth anniversary, and there will be a patriotic costume contest and food specials.

Get your dancing shoes on in Fort Bragg on Fri. July 7, when DJ DLT returns to the Golden West Saloon for a night of dance music, ranging from modern to retro tracks. Head back inland to Redwood Valley on Sat. July 8 when McCarty’s Bar hosts its second annual car show. Hundreds of vintage cars will gather surrounding the bar, and the Black Horse Blues Band will provide the soundtrack for the afternoon. Recover from a long week of fun in Boonville on Sun. July 9, when surf-punk-rockabilly band the Deadlies perform at Anderson Valley Brewing Company. The legendary band has performed around the world alongside everyone from the B-52’s to the Wallflowers.

Monday, July 3 Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. DJ Larry Hacken – DJ Larry Hacken spins reggae, dub, ska and dancehall while Chef Joe of Cucina Verona serves a family-style Jamaican dinner. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com. The Boondock Boys – Oregon-based country western band the Boondock Boys performs as part of Frontier Days festivities. The event takes place after the rodeo. 21 and over, free, Jack Tharp Arena, Willits. Learn more here.

Tuesday, July 4 DJ Dylan – DJ Dylan spins dance music as part of Mendocino’s Fourth of July festivities. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kelley House Museum, 45007 Albion St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5791. Live music – Local musicians perform as part of Mendocino’s Fourth of July celebration. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rotary Park, 44960 Main St., Mendocino. Country Music Rodeola – Local country musicians perform as part of Frontier Days festivities. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Rec Grove Park, Willits. Learn more here. Hella Mendocino – Psychedelic band Hella Mendocino will perform, and Future Thompson will spin dance music. Guests are encouraged to wear their best Fourth of July-themed outfits. There will be a costume contest and a raffle. It is also Miss Saigon’s fourth anniversary, and the menu will be 20% off. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5 p.m., Miss Saigon’s Pho & Bar, 920 N. State St., Ukiah, (707) 621-9055.

Wednesday, July 5 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, July 6 Back Ground Boys – Local band the Back Ground Boys performs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Fair Wind Band – The Fair Wind Band performs as part of Grab a Bite Night. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Barra of Mendocino, 7051 N. State St., Redwood Valley, barraofmendocino.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Friday, July 7 2 Much Fun – Willits-based duo 2 Much Fun performs. All ages, 12:30-4:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Peg House, 69501 U.S. Hwy 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com. Banjo Thunder – Indie folk singer-songwriter Nikolas Snyder performs as Banjo Thunder. His music is inspired by New Orleans jazz, Tom Waits and Bob Dylan. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. DJs Ryan Organ & John McCallister – Local DJs Ryan Organ and John McCallister will spin vinyl records on First Friday. All ages, no cover, 5-8 p.m., Larry Spring Museum, 225 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3131, larryspringmuseum.org. Magnolia & the Headlands All Stars – Local band Magnolia & the Headlands All Stars perform. All ages, 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse. Clay Hawkins – Country musician Clay Hawkins performs as part of Friday Nights in the Valley. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Blacklock’s Center, 9001 N. State St., Redwood Valley. Jeff Moss and Cruise Control – Anderson Valley’s own Jeff Moss and his band, Cruise Control, performs classic rock and blues. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. It’s a fine mix of acoustic americana and excellent beer. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. Johnny Young – Country musician Johnny Young performs. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 7-11 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. The Dance Redux with DJ DLT – DJ DLT spins dance music. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 9 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg. DJ Seshwann – Local disc jockey Seshwann plays hip hop and reggae. All ages, 9 p.m., $10 or free with axe throwing, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Saturday, July 8 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Holly Tannen – Musician Holly Tannen performs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Rising Vines Reggae Festival – Reggae acts Prezident Brown, Kurrency Kings, Higher Logic and Rising Signs perform. Reggae and dancehall DJs will perform between each live music set. 21 and over, 12-10 p.m., $35 in advance, $45 at the door, Rivino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, (707) 293-4262, rivino.com. Black Horse Blues Band – The Black Horse Blues Band performs as part of the Summer Kick Off Car Show. The band comprises Pomo and Wappo musicians from Ukiah. 21 and over, no cover (drink purchase required), 1-4 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108. The Bagmen – The Bagmen perform ‘60s, ‘70s and contemporary rock covers. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Christopher Cisper – Acoustic guitarist Christoper Cisper performs during an art opening for Jaquelyn Cisper. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Earl Oliver – Local Earl Oliver performs blue and jazz overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Sunday, July 9 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. The Deadlies – Iconic California surf-punk-honky tonk band the Deadlies perform. All ages, 2-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Lounge Noir – Local jazz group Lounge Noir performs. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinamercato.com. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring Terrie Odabi – Soulful funky blues band the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra performs with Terrie Odabi as part of the City of Ukiah’s Sundays in the Park series. Paule performs with Boz Scaggs and Charlie Musselwhite. All ages, no cover, 6 p.m., Todd Grove Park, 600 Live Oak Ave., Ukiah.

