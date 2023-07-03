Napa woman, 54, killed in ATV rollover Saturday afternoon near Ukiah

MENDOCINO Co., 7/3/23 — A Napa woman was killed Saturday afternoon when she rolled an all-terrain vehicle on a dirt trail roughly five miles south of Ukiah in unincorporated Mendocino County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Maureen Gagne, 54, was driving a 2013 Polaris side-by-side on a private property in the 4000 block of Young Creek Road when she ran off the road around 4:35 p.m. The vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side with Gagne caught underneath. She died at the scene.

Two passengers, including a 2-year-old girl, were uninjured in the crash. None of them were wearing seatbelts or helmets. Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor, according to the CHP.

