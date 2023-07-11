Fort Bragg bomb threat being investigated

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

FORT BRAGG, 7/11/23 – Fort Bragg Police are investigating a bomb threat that came in about 10:40 a.m. Tue., July 11. Fire crews arrived in downtown Fort Bragg, blocking portions of Highway 1 near North Coast Brewing Company and the railroad crossing. The all-hands-on-deck response quickly became the talk of social media.

Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka said the matter was a hoax but added that police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Scanner chatter and social media rumors about the threat have contained much false information, the Voice has confirmed. Cervenka has cautioned community members in the past that scanner information should not be reported without confirmation, as the initial report is often garbled or without context and can easily be misinterpreted.