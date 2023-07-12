Firewood permits now available for Jackson Demonstration State Forest (press release)

MENDOCINO Co., 7/12/22 – It’s a favorite time of the year for Mendocino County residents in the market for firewood: firewood permits will be available starting Thursday, July 13 at 1 p.m. for wood from Jackson Demonstration State Forest.

Only Mendocino County residents are eligible to acquire a firewood permit. A permit is required to remove wood from the forest and it cannot be transported out of the county due to the presence of Sudden Oak Death.

Below is the announcement from CAL FIRE:

Advertisements

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit is pleased to announce the sale of firewood permits on Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) beginning Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. Firewood permits will be limited to two cords per household at a cost of $20/permit. The firewood area will be open to permit holders at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 and is tentatively scheduled to close on October 1, 2023, or until wood supply is gone, a significant rain event, or other constraints force closure, whichever occurs first. To ensure sufficient wood supply, only 75 permits will be sold. Because of the presence of Sudden Oak Death, permit sales are limited to Mendocino County residents because the wood cannot be transported outside of the county. Permit holders are reminded that fire safety rules require chainsaws to be equipped with an approved spark arrester, and a long-handled shovel or fire extinguisher must be within 25 feet of the operating chainsaw. The CAL FIRE Fort Bragg office is located at 802 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-5674, https://www.fire.ca.gov.