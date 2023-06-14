Well known Mendocino man dies in apparent fall from bluff

MENDOCINO, 6/14/23 — A beloved resident of the village of Mendocino, who had recently been living on the streets, died when he fell into the ocean on Saturday night from the blufftops in Mendocino just north of Big River Beach. Quinn Thomas Greene, 38, was known as a kind and funny Native man who battled alcoholism. He attended the old Albion Whale School and has been part of the community much of his life.

The views of the ocean from the wooded area of private and public land above Big River are spectacular. Recent efforts by Mendocino Presbyterian Church and others to increase homeless outreach and keep the area clean have reduced homeless camping, but people still camp on the cliff edge. Quinn Greene fell to his death Saturday night from the Mendocino Headlands. Frank Hartzell/The Mendocino Voice

The area where he fell includes spectacular vistas and an oceanfront trail. Homeless people use this wooded area for camping, and sometimes can be seen in large groups. On Tuesday two groups of homeless people were camping above the ocean on two different promontories, both flat plateaus with steep cliffs overlooking the ocean on three sides and also largely invisible from the trail itself. Greene’s body had still not been recovered by Tuesday. There are no details available on the circumstances of how he fell.

On Tuesday a homeless woman and another person were camping on a ledge near this spot above Big River. The ledge is on the edge of a cliff that drops 80 feet to the beach or into the ocean.

Victim(s): Quinn Thomas Greene (38-year-old male from Mendocino) Suspect(s): N/A Written By: Sergeant Ze Lima #1224 Synopsis: On 06-10-2023 at around 8:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with California State Parks Rangers and the Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department, were dispatched to a cliff fall victim in the area of Big River Beach, near the Township of Mendocino. Deputies and allied agencies arrived and contacted a witness, who reported that he had witnessed an adult male, which Deputies believe to be Quinn Thomas Greene, fall a great distance from the cliff and land in the Pacific Ocean below. Greene was last seen floating face-down in the ocean and appeared unresponsive. The Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department launched their small watercraft and began searching the area and were later joined by a US Coast Guard Station Noyo River 47′ Motor Lifeboat and a HH-65 Helicopter from US Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay. Greene was not located and search efforts were suspended, due to darkness. On the morning of 06-11-2023, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers arrived in the area and resumed searching for Greene. A Search and Rescue Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) was used to check multiple coves and crevasses that were impossible to access by SAR ground searchers. The US Coast Guard also continued their aerial search with an HH-65 Helicopter from US Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay. At around 3:00 PM, after checking and clearing the coastline from the Point Cabrillo Lighthouse to Van Damme State Park, Greene was not located and search efforts were suspended.