The Mendocino Setlist: June 13-18 stars reggae in Boonville, soulful baritones in Gualala and more 

MENDOCINO Co., 6/13/22 – Warm weather is on the horizon as we emerge from spring and shift our focus towards summer. While we recover from a wonderful week of music, including the start of festival season, we highlight Boonville as it welcomes back the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival after a four-year hiatus. The festival was founded in 1994 by Warren Smith as a celebration of roots reggae music coupled with an immersive family-friendly experience with drummers, dancers, and arts and crafts. Smith died in 2021, and the festival is bound to be emotional for annual attendees. The headliners are big names in the world of reggae: Grammy Award winner Burning Spear, lovers rock legend Beres Hammond, and roots reggae singer Luciano, a Grammy-nominated artist who Rolling Stone ranked #143 on its list of “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” in 2023.

On Sunday afternoon, head out to Gualala for an evening of jazz and soul with acclaimed baritone singers Jamie Davis and Lloyd Meadows. Davis has toured internationally with the Count Basie Orchestra, and Meadows performs as vocalist and mouth harpist for the famed Zydeco Flames. These two talents will be backed by stellar talents from the Bay Area for a must-not-miss show.

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Tuesday, June 13

Serafima & the Shakedowns – Washington state-based band Serafima & the Shakedowns performs a self-described “un-American sound,” channeling the Golden Age of Radio, honky tonk, Russian folk, the Grateful Dead and Loretta Lynn. It’ll be an interesting night of music, that’s for sure. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

The Mother Hips Duo – Tim Bluhm and Greg Loiacono of the Mother Hips perform. Proceeds benefit the Noyo Center for Marine Science. Food is included with ticket purchase. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $100, the Inn at Newport Ranch, 31502 N. Hwy 1, Fort Bragg. Tickets on sale here.

Wednesday, June 14

KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.

Mendo Nights – Local blues and jazz band Mendo Nights performs at Rivino’s Boujee stage. 21 and over, 4 to 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, (707) 293-4262, rivino.com.

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, June 15

Tony Roach – Local musician Tony Roach performs standards and classics. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us.

Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Tyler Grass performs solo followed by the Sherwood Mountain Boys, a bluegrass band. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Luciano performs at Sierra Nevada World Music Festival on Friday. (Peter Verwimp/CC-SA-4.0)

Friday, June 16

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival – After a four-year hiatus, the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival returns to Mendocino County for a weekend of roots reggae. Friday features Luciano, Kabaka Pyramid, Kumar & the Original Fyah, and others. The event runs through Sunday, June 18. All ages, tickets start at $90, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Hwy 128, Boonville, snwmf.com.

Deep-End Woogie Review – Deep-End Woogie Review performs to benefit the Noyo Center for Marine Science. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

Mark Weston Band – The Mark Weston Band performs high energy classic rock, new country and pop alternative. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 7-11 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Generifus – Washington state musician Spencer Sult performs with his band Generifus. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Helene Eve performs in Fort Bragg on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, June 17

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival – The Sierra Nevada World Music Festival continues with Beres Hammond, Tarrus Riley, Derrick Morgan, Johnny Clarke and others. The event runs through Sunday, June 18. All ages, tickets start at $90, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Hwy 128, Boonville, snwmf.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 12-3:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Redbud – Local band Redbud, featuring Bob Dress, Tobin Hendricks and Yoli Rose, performs as part of the Grace Hudson Museum’s Summer Solstice Celebration. The event is part of the museum’s exhibit Something’s Happening Here: Artistic Reflections on the Back to the Land Movement. The afternoon includes a pop-up exhibit from the Counterculture Archives, a chance to play Greenfield Ranch Communeopoly, tie-dye making and other activities. All ages, 12 to 4 p.m., free, Grace Hudson Museum, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah, (707) 467-2836, gracehudsonmuseum.org.

Dirty Cello performs on Saturday in Willits. (Courtesy photo)

Dirty Cello – San Francisco’s Dirty Cello performs high energy and unique spins on blues, rock and Americana. All ages, 2 p.m., $20, Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits, (707) 459-1726, willitscenterforthearts.org.

Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Heidi Peterman – Heidi Peterman is a local musician who plays many instruments including piano, guitar, and violin – to name a few. Sip on some wine while listening to a mix of jazz, R&B, and folk. 21 and over, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Parducci Wine Cellars, 501 Parducci Rd., Ukiah, (707) 463-5357, parducci.com.

Lynn Kiesewetter and Friends – Local jazz vocalist and pianist Lynn Kiesewetter performs with local musicians including Frances Vanek on saxophone. Food and drink sales benefit the Noyo Center for Marine Science. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

Johnny Young – Outlaw country artist Johnny Young performs. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover, Testa Vineyards, 9001B N. State St., Redwood Valley.

Queer Prom – DJ Zach Taylor, Mart, DJ80 and the Dread Pirate Sandy Checks perform as part of Fort Bragg’s Queer Prom event. All ages, 6-9:45 p.m., $10 presale, $25 at the door, Lion’s Hall, 430 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, groundloopevents.com.

Two Lions – Winner of two North Bay Bohemian Norbay awards, the Two Lions band performs. Think Gregory Alan Isakov, the Wood Brothers and Phish blended together into a Cosmic Folk Rock and garnished with danceable grooves. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101 S., Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.

Winterlark – Bay Area singer-songwriters Kristin Olson and Sweeney E. Schragg perform folk and jazz inspired music. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

DJs – Various DJs spin each Saturday. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

INYAN KIN – Experimentally-minded psychedelic rock band INYAN KIN performs. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Garcia River Casino, 22215 Windy Hollow Rd., Point Arena.

Sunday, June 18

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival – The Sierra Nevada World Music Festival wraps up with Burning Spear, Protoje, Lila Iké and more. All ages, tickets start at $90, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, 14400 Hwy 128, Boonville, snwmf.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

2nd Hand Grass & New Nashville West – Americana bands 2nd Hand Grass and New Nashville West perform at the Comptche Volunteer Fire Department’s 56th annual Father’s Day Chicken BBQ. All ages, 12 to 4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Comptche Firehouse Park, Flynn Creek Rd., ½ mile south of the Comptche Store, Comptche.

Scott Forbes Band – Laytonville singer-songwriter Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, 1-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.

Jamie Davis & Lloyd Meadows – Two acclaimed baritones, Lloyd Meadows and Jamie Davis, perform an evening of jazz and soul. Meadows is the lead singer and mouth harpist of the Zydeco Flames, California’s premier zydeco band, and Davis is a renowned vocalist who performed with Milt Jackson, Eddie Henderson, Melba More, Pharoah Saunders and the Count Basie Orchestra. They will be joined by pianist Tammy Hall, drummer Leon Joyce, and bassist Pierre Archain. All ages, 4 p.m., $29 in advance, $34 at the door, Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalarts.org.

The Riverside – Folk band the Riverside performs “melodic music that feeds the soul.” Audience is encouraged to bring picnics and low rise chairs. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Alex Thomas Plaza, Clay at School St., Ukiah.

Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.