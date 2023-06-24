Ukiah Library to host wildfire preparedness event on June 29 (press release)

UKIAH, Ca., 6/23/22 – The Mendocino County Fire Safe Council is teaming up with the Ukiah Branch Library to help residents learn how to prepare for wildfires. The evening will focus on fire preparedness for individuals living in the city.

While wildfires are often associated with rural areas, urban fires are becoming increasingly common. For example, the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County destroyed over 5,600 structures, half of which were homes in Santa Rosa. In November 2018, the Camp Fire devastated the town of Paradise, killing 86 people and destroying over 18,800 buildings. This event will help city dwellers better understand how they can prepare their properties and families for the threat of wildfires.

Here’s the announcement with details on the event:

Advertisements

Join staff at the Ukiah Branch Library on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. to learn with the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council how to prepare for wildfires, with a focus on wildfires in Cities.

This event will discuss the core programs that Mendocino County Fire Safe Council leads, help individuals understand how they can be ready for wildfires at home and in their communities, give tips for home-hardening practices, and teach participants how to use science to protect their homes from wildfires.

This event is for adults, free of charge, in partnership with the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council, and sponsored by the Ukiah Valley Friends of the Library and Mendocino County Library.

For more information, please visit www.mendolibrary.org or contact the Ukiah Branch at 707-463-4490. — Únase al personal de la sucursal Ukiah de la biblioteca el jueves 29 de junio a las 6:00 p.m. para aprender con el consejo de seguridad contra incendios del condado de Mendocino cómo prepararse para los incendios forestales, con un enfoque en los incendios forestales en las ciudades. Este evento discutirá los programas principales que lidera el consejo de seguridad contra incendios del condado de Mendocino, ayudará a las personas a comprender cómo pueden estar preparados para los incendios forestales en el hogar y en sus comunidades, brindará consejos para las prácticas de fortalecimiento del hogar y enseñará a los participantes cómo usar la ciencia para proteger sus hogares. de los incendios forestales. Este evento es para adultos, sin cargo, en asociación con el consejo de seguridad contra incendios del condado de Mendocino y patrocinado por los Amigos de la Biblioteca del Valle de Ukiah y la Biblioteca del Condado de Mendocino. Para más información, consulte www.mendolibrary.org o póngase en contacto con la sucursal Ukiah en 707-463-4490.