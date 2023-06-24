Power outage impacts 6,923 customers on south coast and across Mendocino County

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 6/24/23 — Three significant power outages have led to thousands of customers in Mendocino County on the south coast and in Anderson Valley this morning as of 10:24 a.m., and as of now, PG&E is estimating that restoration will not take place until after 2 p.m.

There are 2,221 customers or households impacted in the vicinity of State Route 128 in the Anderson Valley, 910 in the Point Arena area who lost power at 10:24 a.m., and an additional 3,792 customers in Gualala, Sea Ranch, and along the south coast into Sonoma. Estimated time of restoration for all is after 2 p.m. Each customer represents a household or business, not individual.

Here’s the PG&E power outage map with details on the specific outages. As of the time of publication there is no specific cause provided by PG&E, but the outage map notes the company is investigating the cause. Details on the map are updated every 15 minutes.

Below is the PG&E outage map as of 11 a.m.

