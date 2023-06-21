Take this broadband survey to help Mendocino County get future funds

MENDOCINO Co., 6/21/23 — California is currently conducting a public survey as part of a “Broadband for All” digital equity plan, which will inform the future allocation of federal funds to individual counties and “ensure that all California residents have access to high quality and affordable internet service, devices, skills training and digital support.” The survey is designed to be filled out by individual households, and will take about 10 – 15 minutes — and Mendocino County needs to reach a minimum number of responses in order to qualify for funds in the future.

The survey introduction explains: “The survey is completely anonymous. Questions are optional, unless specified otherwise. You may skip all optional questions. You can exit the survey at any point and return to the same page where you left by coming back to this website. We do not ask for any personally identifiable information (e.g., name, email, address). We collect demographic information so that we can make sure we are representing all neighborhoods and demographic groups.”

County staff announced the need for additional respondents during the regular Board of Supervisors’ meeting yesterday, noting that as of Tuesday, less than 100 responses had been received, and a minimum of 250 were needed by June 30, 2023.

Advertisements

You can take the survey here.