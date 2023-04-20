Where to celebrate Earth Day in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 4/20/23 — Earth Day falls on a Saturday this year, and that gives us lots to celebrate in the beautiful natural landscape of Mendocino County this coming weekend. Whether an inland community cleanup or coastal festival is more your speed, there’s something to enjoy. Or you can take this opportunity to unload some big items at transfer stations.

Of course, you can also celebrate Earth Day by taking a hike or reading some environmental reporting from The Mendocino Voice.

Here’s a roundup of Earth Day festivities by location:

Ukiah

Community Clean-Up at Low Gap Park

Time: 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22

The Ukiah Valley Trail Group and the City of Ukiah are hosting an Earth Day Community Cleanup, hiking from Low Gap Park up City View Trail, to put up work signs and fix “a little area that’s pretty wet.” Organizers will provide lunch and recommend you wear sturdy work shoes and bring water and gloves. RSVP to [email protected].

Celebration and Community Clean-Up at Grace Hudson Museum

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22

Celebrate Earth Day with free museum admission, information booths, arts and crafts, and a clothing swap from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Grace Hudson Museum.

Come by early at 9 a.m. if you’d like to help with trash clean-up, graffiti removal, and painting projects. RSVP by contacting [email protected].

Bounce to the Stars

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21

Explore all the space beyond our Earth at an evening of “moon bounces,” enjoying an inflatable planetarium with NASA Ambassador Elizabeth Garcia and the Ukiah Latitude Observatory Interpretive Center at 432 Observatory Avenue. Learn more.

Round Valley

Earth Day Celebration

Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 22

This event by Friends of the Round Valley Public Library is meant to “bring awareness to the natural world by engaging the entire community in activities around natural resources, the watershed and our flora and fauna.” Check out a student art show, learn about microorganisms, enjoy a clothing swap, watch movies, attend workshops, and more at the Round Valley Library Commons & Walnut Grove. Food and drink is available, too. Learn more.

Fort Bragg

Earth Day Festival

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22

For the first time since 2019, Noyo Food Forest’s Annual Earth Day Celebration returns, offering a multicultural and multi-generational event all about sustainable farming and gardening, the environment, and local food sovereignty. Enjoy live music, workshops, and panels at 300 Dana Street. See the full schedule here.

Point Arena

Almost Fringe Festival

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22

This big event in the small town of Point Arena features art openings, crafts fair, live music, local cuisine, performance art, and kids activities, including shuttles through town to make sure you can enjoy it all. See the full schedule here.

Caspar

Large Item Dump Day

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until capacity is reached on Saturday, April 22

Drop items off at 15000 Prairie Way in Caspar in this event sponsored by Clean California, County of Mendocino, and Solid Wastes of Willits. Check your eligibility for the site. More info here.

Lake County

Large Item Dump Day

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22Drop off mattresses and furniture only at the following locations: C&S Waste Transfer Station at 230 Soda Bay Road in Lakeport, South Lake Refuse & Recycling (SLRR) at 16015 Davis Street in Clearlake, or Eastlake Landfill at 16015 Davis Avenue in Clearlake. This event is sponsored by Clean California, County of Lake, SLRR, and Lake County Waste Solutions. Check your eligibility for each site. More info here.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.