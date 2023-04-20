Mendocino Flavors: Delicious tacos and meatballs in Ukiah, new chef at Inn at Newport Ranch, Sage House opens in Redwood Valley and more food and drink news.

MENDOCINO Co., 4/20/23 – After a miserable winter it’s so exciting to see spring in full effect across Mendocino County. I recently enjoyed a sunny 70 degree afternoon in Ukiah with a friend, where we enjoyed lunch at Super Chavez Market (1420 S. State St., (707) 468-1625). Sitting in the sun at picnic tables out front of the market’s taqueria, located in an old pool hall, we chowed down on carnitas and carne asada on handmade tacos topped with spicy salsa verde and rich guacamole. Exceptional is the only way I can describe the tacos, truly crafted with love and the best I’ve had in the county thus far.

Meatballs and marinara at Ukiah Valley Golf Course. (Sarah Stierch/The Mendocino Voice)

Next, we headed over to Ukiah Valley Golf Course (599 Park Blvd., (707) 467-2832) where we ordered drinks and relaxed on the patio watching golfers tee up at the first hole. The course’s Clubhouse Café, which is open to the public, has a full bar and also serves beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages. But we weren’t there for the golf or the cocktails, we were there for one of the best kept secrets in town: the meatballs. The menu has sandwiches, soups, hot dogs, chili and its signature meatballs. While you can order the meatballs as a sub, I like them a la carte. A small order has six meatballs in marinara. As we tucked into a bowl of meatballs to the yells of “fore!” in the distance, I was transported to my Italian-American grandma’s meatballs: like hers, the Café’s medium-sized meatballs were perfectly seasoned and cooked, the marinara was smooth and garlicky, and the dried oregano on top added an herbaceous touch. A truly delicious, spring day of dining in Ukiah.