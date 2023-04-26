Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire in Brooktrails, “Sky IC” (updated 2:15)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

Update 2:15 p.m. — Forward progress has been stopped on the fire, according to scanner traffic.

WILLITS, 4/26/23 — Fire crews are currently responding to a wildfire in the vicinity of the 27000 block of Skyview Road in Brooktrails near Willits. tTe Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Nixle alert asking for “situational awareness,” but adding that there is no further action needed at this time.

The response to the fire includes local departments as well as Cal Fire crews.