Collect firewood from Mendocino National Forest with permits, now on sale

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 4/12/23 — Those who’d like to collect fallen wood in the Mendocino National Forest can obtain a personal-use fire permit as of Tuesday, valid through the end of the year. Using a permit request form, visitors can purchase a permit at either the Supervisor’s Office in Willows or the Upper Lake District Office.

Removing firewood without a permit is illegal, and any wood removed must have been dead, on the ground, and six feet long (or less). Permit-holders can only bring firewood to other counties impacted by the Sudden Oak Death pathogen, a list of which is included in the news release.

Read the Mendocino National Forest’s full news release below:

Advertisements