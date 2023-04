MENDOCINO Co., 4/11/23 — A earthquake measuring 4.4 struck west northwest of Cobb, in Lake County, at 10:39 p.m, at 2 km in depth, according to the USGS. If you felt it, you can submit your report to the agency at this link.

USGS originally measured the quake as a 4.5, and then a 4.1, and is now listing it as a 4.4, so the post has been updated to reflect that.