The Mendocino Setlist: Rapper and presidential candidate Afroman performs in Ukiah and this week’s live music calendar

MENDOCINO Co., 3/27/22 – This week features an abundance of live music from the Mendocino Coast to the Highway 101 corridor. However, there is no doubt that this week’s star of the Mendocino Setlist is the rapper Afroman, who will perform two concerts at the Thirsty Axe in Ukiah this weekend.

If you’re a follower of music news, a subscriber to the New York Times, or a National Public Radio (NPR) enthusiast, you may have seen the headlines this past week that Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, is being sued by officers of Ohio’s Adams County Sheriff’s Department after the rapper included in a music video footage of a police raid implemented by the sheriff’s department at his house.

According to NPR, the Grammy-nominated rapper known for cannabis-infused hits like “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap (Colt 45 and Zig-Zags)” had his Cleveland home raided in August 2022 by the sheriff’s department on suspicions of kidnapping and drug trafficking. Afroman says that the police broke down his door, destroyed his video surveillance system, stole $5,000 in cash, and scared the rapper’s family. The allegations of kidnapping and drug trafficking were unfounded. The majority of the money has been returned, with Afroman claiming $400 is still missing.

In the wake of the raid, Afroman released the album Lemon Pound Cake, which includes two songs about the incident. The accompanying music videos featured surveillance footage of the raid — and Afroman posted on social media about the officers involved. Afroman says that he’s using his platform as a Black man in America to examine police violence against Black Americans in his music.

This week, some of the officers featured in the video and social media posts decided to sue Afroman, claiming that their jobs are now more difficult due to “comments made and attitudes expressed toward them by members of the public.” The officers seek all the profits from Afroman’s concerts, royalties, and merchandise that uses the raid footage. To counter, Afroman plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the department.

And while that legal battle has just begun, Afroman is gearing up for another fight: one for the future of American democracy. In December 2022, the rapper and cannabis activist announced his candidacy for president of the United States in 2024. Running as an Independent, Afroman’s platform supports nationwide cannabis legalization, criminal justice and law enforcement reform, ending U.S. government foreign aid, legalization of prostitution, reparations for African Americans, and “unity, peace, and love.”

Tickets to Afroman’s show are the hottest of the year thus far in Mendocino County. He was set to play just one show on Saturday April 1 at the Thirsty Axe in Ukiah, but the concert sold out within days. A second show was added on for Sunday April 2, giving fans and curious news readers the opportunity to witness the newsmaker and hopeful presidential candidate in action.

Monday, March 26 Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Tuesday, March 28 Zac Grooms & Luke Basile – Singer-songwriters and guitarists Zac Grooms and Luke Basile will perform at Northspur Brewing as part of a tour sponsored by Breedlove Guitars. Attendees will have a chance to enter to win their own Breedlove guitar. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com.

Wednesday, March 29 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. No cover (food or drink purchase required), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, 6:30-10 p.m., free with donations welcome, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar, (707) 964-4997, casparcommons.org. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, March 30 Christoper Cisper – Self-taught guitar extraordinaire Christoper Cisper performs relaxing dinner music. All ages, 5-9 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 CA-1, Westport, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Friday, March 31 Laurelee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 1-4 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Local live jazz – A jazz quartet comprising Daniel Coulson, Francis Vanek, Danny Barca and Gabe Yanez will perform jazz standards. Joani Rose may make a guest appearance on vocals. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-7:45 p.m., 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com. Oaxaca en tu Ciudad – Mexico’s Banda Tierra Mojada de Virgilio Ruiz headlines a night of banda music from Oaxaca. Los Brilliantes de Oaxaca and Los Eligidos de Oaxaca also perform. 21 and over, $40, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, tickets on sale here. DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Saturday, April 1 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Marcus McCallen – Marcus McCallen has been an integral part of the Northern California music scene for over twenty years. Recognized as a versatile, soulful singer and accomplished guitarist, he has shared the stage with Van Morrison, Chris Isaak, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jessie Colin Young, the Pointer Sisters, the Sons of Champlin, Peter Rowan, tThe Rowan Brothers, Richard Marks and others. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4-7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org. Earl Oliver – Local guitarist Earl Oliver performs blues and jazz music. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required). 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. All ages, 6-9 p.m., $10 in advance, $15 at the door, McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave, Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. Afroman – Grammy-nominated rapper Afroman, known for his cannabis-centric singles, performs. All ages, $30, 9 p.m., Thirsty Axe 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, tickets on sale here. Aqua Nett – Put on your spandex and tease your hair for a night of ‘80s rock covers with Aqua Nett. A costume contest will take place for the best ‘80s look. 21 and over, $10, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

Sunday, April 2 Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5614, cafebeaujolais.com. Jazz Meets Classical – Violinist Mads Tolling, pianist Miles Graber, guitarist Dave MacNab, and harpist Anna Maria Mendieta perform classical and jazz as part of the Whale & Jazz Festival Series. The first half of the set will be songs by late 19th century classical composers and the second set will feature Tolling and MacNab performing jazz together on violin and guitar. All ages, 4 p.m., $29 in advance, $34 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138. Learn more here. Afroman – Grammy-nominated rapper Afroman, known for his cannabis-centric singles, performs. All ages, $30, 9 p.m., Thirsty Axe 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, tickets on sale here.