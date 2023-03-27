Spring storm brings hazardous wet weather to Mendocino County Monday night through Tuesday

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/27/23 – After a taste of spring-like weather this past weekend, portions of inland northern Mendocino County will experience another bout with wintry weather. Starting this evening, Monday, Mar. 27, portions of the county can expect a mix of rain, snow, and windy conditions, which may lead to treacherous road conditions and flooding.

We’ve put together an overview of what’s to still come, and included some additional resources at the end of the article. We also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark, and information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website.

A mix of rain and snow will blanket portions of the county

While conditions have been somewhat pleasant across the region today, starting this evening the weather will bring significant precipitation in the form of snow and rain to parts of the U.S. Route 101 corridor in north county and Round Valley.

The National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a winter weather advisory for areas including Willits, Covelo, Redwood Valley, Laytonville, Leggett and Piercy starting at 5 p.m. Monday Mar. 27 through 5 a.m. Wednesday Mar. 28.

NWS Eureka forecasts that areas above 1,500 feet may see snow, with elevations 2,000 feet or higher receiving a possible 2 to 7 inches of snow, and possibly more in backcountry regions. Laytonville is forecast to receive between 3 to 5 inches overnight into Tuesday morning.

Rain wise, the entire county is expected to see rain Monday evening through Wednesday. Lower elevations will see between 2 and 3 inches of precipitation from 5 p.m. Monday Mar. 27 through 5 p.m. Wednesday Mar. 29. Some areas of the county may see thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The return of heavy rain and snow to the region is likely to create hazardous travel conditions especially along State Route 162 south of Covelo and Highway 101 north of Willits. NWS Eureka forecasts that “travel could be very difficult to impossible” in those areas, including in Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties.

As of Monday afternoon, rainfall amounts aren’t expected to cause major flooding in the usual flood zones, including the Navarro River in Navarro and the Russian River in Hopland. However, conditions may change. River forecast data can be viewed here.

High winds could result in downed trees and power outages countywide

High winds will usher in the storm across the county, and are likely to bring more downed trees and power outages. NWS Eureka has issued wind advisories for the entire county starting at 6 p.m. on the coast and 8 p.m. inland tonight, Monday Mar. 27. The advisories will expire at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 28. Parts of the county may experience strong winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

The high winds are expected to blow around unsecured objects, such as patio furniture. However, the greatest threat are trees. The ground across the county is already heavily saturated from rain and snow, meaning root systems may be compromised. As a result, high winds can cause tree roots to lose grounding in the soil, resulting in downed trees, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. High winds can also bring down power lines and poles.

Conditions may vary widely across North Coast microclimates, and on your travel routes, so we’ve included a list of useful resources to keep you updated at the bottom of this article. You can check for the specific forecast for your neighborhood and on current road conditions as they develop.

If you’re going to travel through regions under winter weather warnings, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency and drive safely. Use extra caution when driving, especially high profile vehicles. Find tips on staying safe during high wind events here.

