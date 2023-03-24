Rain a likely factor in fatal crash Wednesday on US 101

MENDOCINO Co., 3/24/23 — A 76-year-old woman from Arcata was killed in a collision on U.S. Highway 101 during inclement weather Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The decedent has been identified as Wendy Marcus by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus was driving a Hyundai north near the weigh station on Ridgewood Summit, south of Willits, when the driver of a southbound Jeep lost control and veered into opposing traffic around 4:10 p.m. Investigators believe roadway conditions were a factor in the collision. It was raining at the time.

There were two people in each vehicle, and the three surviving victims were transported to Adventist Health Howard Memorial hospital with injuries. All four victims were wearing seatbelts.

Advertisements