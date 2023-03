MENDOCINO Co., 3/24/23 — Residents of Laytonville have worked for many years to support the opening of a library branch in town, and this Saturday, the new library and the Friends of the Laytonville Library will be holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting event at 2 p.m. at 44960 N. Highway 101 in Laytonville.

The flyer and more information about the history of the library building are included below.

Letter from Friends of the Laytonville Library.