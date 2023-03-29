Have you seen Riley? Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Brooktrails man

WILLITS, 3/29/23 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from Brooktrails near Willits since the morning of Monday, March 27, when he was last seen. Riley Hsieh is described as a 24 year old Asian American adult, approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, who was last seen wearing a grey robe, blue pants, and carrying a light green or blue bag in the Brooktrails area. A photo and additional details are included in the flyer below.

Mendocino County’s search and rescue team conducted a search in Brooktrails this morning, and the search efforts are ongoing. Riley may have been seen in the vicinity of the Brooktrails airport, as well as near his home on the 26000 block of Hawk Terrace. He last spoke to his family on the evening of Sunday, March 26, and was seen on his home security camera on Monday morning, and “is considered to be at risk due to the circumstances of his disappearance.”

From the Sheriff’s Office:

Advertisements

“The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public who lives in the Brooktrails Subdivision to check their exterior facing security cameras from Monday (03-27-23) at 11:15 AM to date in an attempt to locate any footage of Riley.

Please call the Sheriff’s Office 24-hour dispatch center at 707-463-4086 if you have any footage of Riley. This will help searchers to be more efficient and effective in their search efforts.”

Advertisements