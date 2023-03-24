Cannabis health & wellness symposium plus market on the Mendocino Coast March 25 – 26

MENDOCINO Co., 3/23/23 — Mendocino County is home to numerous health and cannabis experts, and this weekend, a health and wellness symposium along with a marketplace will be taking place on the Mendocino Coast, featuring local speakers, farmers, and other vendors sharing their craft and products.

The event will be held at Dragonfly Wellness on State Route 1 in Fort Bragg and is co-organized with the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance. The symposium is free and will take place on Saturday, March 25; the marketplace is 21 years and older with a $10 suggested donation, and will be happening March 25 and March 26 with cannabis and other wellness vendors plus an outdoor consumption lounge.

Here’s the announcement from MCA, with details about speakers, vendors, the event flyer, and more:

Cannabis Health and Wellness Symposium and Marketplace will take place Saturday, March 25 and 26, with the Symposium taking place on Saturday the 25th from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm and the Marketplace taking place both Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Both the Symposium and Marketplace will take place at Dragonfly Wellness Center located at 17975 N. Highway 1 in Fort Bragg on the Mendocino Coast. Symposium speakers Dr. Richard L. Miller, Clinical Psychologist and Author, “Psychedelic Medicine: The Healing Powers of LSD, MDMA, Psilocybin, and Ayahuasca”

Annie Waters, 40-year Herbalist, “Cannabis and Her Herbal Allies”

Jude Thilman, CEO, Dragonfly Wellness, “Cannabis is Medicine: Changing the Narrative” Marketplace 20+ cannabis and non-cannabis vendors.

Learn about the herbal healing power of cannabis and how it is a part of traditional, holistic healing medicines and methods.

Meet legacy craft cannabis farmers, and hear about their farms and what makes their products unique and special.

Purchase exceptional craft cannabis and other healing products. The Symposium presentations and cannabis sales will take place inside Dragonfly Wellness Center, while both non-cannabis and cannabis vendors and a consumption lounge will be in a comfortable, climate-controlled tent outside. Symposium admission is free. $10 suggested donation for the Marketplace and is open to adults 21 and over. Thanks to sponsor Sweetwater Inn & Spa in Mendocino for their support!

Health and wellness symposium flyer, March 2023