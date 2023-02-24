Mendocino County live storm updates Feb. 24: Snow and outages across the county impacting travel, Highway 101 remains closed

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

MENDOCINO Co., 2/24/23 — Residents across Northern California and Mendocino County woke up to several inches of snow this morning, and snow is expected to continue until at least 9 a.m. The storm is forecast to decrease this morning, and the winter storm warning will expire at 10 a.m., but another storm system is expected to hit the North Coast beginning Sunday, and temperatures will remain below average and below freezing in the coming days.

We’ll keep you updated on the forecast, and you can check for your specific location here. We’ve also included some additional resources at the end of the article — plus we’ll keep you updated throughout the storm, and we have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark.

Advertisements

U.S. Highway 101 remains closed north of Willits at Reynolds Highway to the junction of State Route 271 near Piercy and Highway 1 is closed at Rockport Street. Other roads throughout the county are impacted, with situations ranging from trees down on Fishrock Road, and emergency responders are continuing to clear roadways and help remove stranded vehicles this morning. Many roads are icy due to the ongoing precipitation and freezing temperatures, so please take caution if you are driving this morning. You can check for the status of individual roads here.

There are currently power outages impacting more than 2,000 customers across Mendocino County and the North Coast, including nearly 400 in the Redwood Valley area, more than 1000 customers in the Willits area, 430 customers in Albion, and a number of smaller outages, many which began Thursday evening as the snow began to accumulate. PG&E is updating information about individual outages here.

Advertisements

A number of north county schools are canceled, and Ukiah Unified will be starting classes late, a number of business are closed are operating on restricted hours due to the weather, and many events have been cancelled — we recommend calling ahead if you’re planning to be out and about today.

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources: