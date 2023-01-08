Listen: Fort Bragg’s blue economy, Mendocino Voice reporters featured on science podcast ‘Blue Dot’

FORT BRAGG, CA, 1/6/23 — Fort Bragg’s blue economy is the star of the show this week on Blue Dot, a radio show about “curiosities across our universe.” The episode features guests from Noyo Harbor and the Noyo Center for Marine Science, as well as a couple of our own journalists from The Mendocino Voice.

Focused on reporter Frank Hartzell’s recent article on desalination and wave-powered energy in Fort Bragg, the episode dives into all things blue economy through interviews with Harbormaster Anna Neumann and Noyo Center Development Director Michael Hicks.

“The Mendocino Coast is one of the most beautiful and diverse regions of California and has been facing severe water problems due to the prolonged California drought,” the episode description reads. “Using wave power to desalinate water is just one of the innovative solutions being pursued by this gem of the North Coast.”

Also discussed in the episode: bringing back the kelp, fish tacos, and some very cool jobs. Plus, find out what sentence Fort Bragg’s harbormaster never thought she’d say in her life!

Listen here to a celebration of what makes Fort Bragg unique: The “Blue Economy” in Fort Bragg, CA

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.