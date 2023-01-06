The Mendocino Setlist: January 6-12

MENDOCINO Co., 1/6/23 – The New Year, albeit a wet and soggy one, is in full swing and so is the music scene. While this week brings more rain to the area, if you happen to be near a live music event, it’s a great chance to take a break from storm watch and relax with like-minded music lovers. Drive carefully but dance freely!

Friday, January 6

Barry Volk – Pulling inspiration from Tom Waits, Bob Dylan and John Prine, former 20th Century Fox recording artist Barry Volk will perform. Free, 4:30-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Live local music on Noyo Harbor – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

First Friday Community Jam & Open Mic – Michael Coleman hosts a jam and open mic night on the Piaci Pub’s outside stage. Free with donations accepted, 5-7 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Norman & the Boyz – Old school funk and R&B band Norman & the Boyz performs. 21 and over, free, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Primer Baile Del Año – Banda music takes over Redwood Valley when Banda La Desmadrosa, Banda de Santa Rosa, La Testarudos de Santa Rosa, and Tamborazo Santo Domingo perform. 21 and over, $30, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets available here.

Colby Lee – Self-described “one man band-ido” Colby Lee will perform at Mendocino’s favorite dive bar. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.

Saturday, January 7

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, free, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, free, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.

Open Mic Night – Jim Switzer hosts open mic night with a full band. 21 and over, free, 7-10 p.m., McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley.

Nakarat – Singer and guitarist Duygu Gün and accordion player Jonathan Kipp perform Turkish, Greek, Azeri, Sephardic and Italian music. 21 and over, free, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Sunday, January 8

Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, free, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Live local music in Mendocino – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3-5 p.m., the Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Santa Rosa Symphony Chamber Players – The Symphony of the Redwoods presents the Santa Rosa Symphony Chamber Players. The trio features violist Alex Volonts, pianist Kymry Esainko, and flutist Kathleen Reynolds. Busy Reynolds is also the principal flutist for the Symphony of the Redwoods and the Santa Rosa Symphony. During this show, the Chamber Players will perform works by Durufle, Bloch, CPE Bach, and others. All ages, $25, 3 p.m., Preston Hall, 44831 Main St., Mendocino. Tickets on sale here.

Live local music on Noyo Harbor – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Monday, January 9

Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Jazz Night – Enjoy live music by local jazz musicians every Monday evening. Presented by the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Wednesday, January 10

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, free, 7 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

