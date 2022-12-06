The Mendocino Setlist: December 9-15

MENDOCINO Co., 12/6/22 – Talented local musicians feature heavily in this week’s Setlist, as touring acts cut back for the holidays and the tourism season fades until spring. The week’s highlights include Americana in Hopland, a holiday-themed punk rock show in Ukiah, and Parisian-inspired chamber music in Mendocino. Looking for festive holiday concerts? Look for the ☃️ snowman emoji.

Friday, December 9

Live local music on Noyo Harbor – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 5-7 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

3 Point Hitch – Singer-songwriter Katharine Cole performs with her Americana band 3 Point Hitch. 21 and over, 6 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here.

Los Muecas – Legendary Mexican balada and bolero group Los Muecas headlines with support from La Banda Pacifica and La Senal de Tierra Caliente. 21 and over, $40, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley. Buy tickets here.

Saturday, December 10

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, free, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

☃️CoastSing – Mendocino Coast’s community choir, CoastSing, performs holiday favorites under the direction of Sue Bohlin. All ages, free, 2 p.m., Point Arena Community Center at St. Paul’s Community United Methodist Church, 40 School St., Point Arena.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, free, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.

Morillo – Electronic music artist Morillo performs alongside Kapha, Alyra Rose and Æthernaut. Art by Graham Pasteez will be on display and an optional yoga session starts at 7 p.m. 18 and over, $20, 9 p.m., BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits. Tickets on sale here.

☃️Double Birthday Bash & Holiday Punk Party – Punk, reggae and metal bands the Boneless Ones, Dopesick, and the Eff Its perform. All ages, $5, 9 p.m., The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.

Sunday, December 11

Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, free, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Live local music in Mendocino – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3-5 p.m., the Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

The Paris Quartet – Bay Area-based chamber music group, the Paris Quartet, perform works by Bach, Rameau, Telemann, Couperin and other 18th-century composers. $25, 3 p.m., Mendocino Presbyterian Church, 44831 Main St., Mendocino. Tickets on sale here.

Live local music on Noyo Harbor – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Monday, December 12

Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Jazz Night – Enjoy live music by local jazz musicians every Monday evening. Presented by the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Singer-songwriter Helene Eve (courtesy photo)

Wednesday, December 14

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, free, 7 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Thursday, December 15

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 6-8 p.m., Hanger 39, 1180 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah.

Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Every first and third Thursday night is bluegrass night hosted by Tyler Grass & the Sherwood Mountain Boys. 21 and over, free, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].