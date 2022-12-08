Pediatric clinic hours extended at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in response to surge in respiratory viruses

MENDOCINO Co., 12/7/22 — Influenza and RSV cases are surging across California, which has led to high rates of children visiting the emergency room, and extended wait times at hospitals and clinics. In order to better assist with the current surge of respiratory viruses in children, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley will be extending their pediatric clinic hours beginning this week, and will begin offering “after-clinic” hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 – 8 p.m. Same day appointments are also available.

Here’s the announcement from Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, below. You can read more about this year’s flu season here, including tips from Mendocino County Public Health.

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Extends Pediatric Clinic Hours December 5, 2022 (Ukiah, CA) – Adventist Health Ukiah Valley medical offices are pleased to announce extended hours for its Pediatrics clinic. Beginning Monday, December 5, the pediatrics team will operate an after-hours clinic on Mondays and Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The extended hours are intended to help parents of established pediatric patients better manage their children’s health during the current surge of respiratory disorders cases in Mendocino County. The clinic is available primarily to children exhibiting cold, flu, RSV or COVID symptoms. Same-day appointments for sick children can be made by calling the Pediatric clinic at 707-463-7459. Parents are asked to schedule appointments during normal operating hours for services such as prescription refills, wellness visits and physicals.