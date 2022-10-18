Say Boo! Halloween events around Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 10/18/22 – Mendocino County is definitely making up for the lack of trick, treating, haunting and scaring over the past two years with over 25 family-friendly Halloween events for 2022!

Here’s a list of events taking place in Mendocino County, in Calpella, Elk, Fort Bragg, Laytonville, Leggett, Mendocino, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah and Willits— if we’re missing anything, let us know in the comments or by email at [email protected] so we can add it in. Happy Halloween! 🎃

Calpella

Advertisements

Enchanted Pumpkin Patch, Monday, October 31 – The Waldorf School campus is transformed into an “enchanted path” with treats and skits based on animal fables. The Train Singer will also perform. Light snacks and drinks will be available. $8, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Waldorf School of Mendocino County, 6280 3rd St., Calpella. Learn more here.

Elk

Advertisements

Community Halloween Costume Party, Saturday, October 29 – Celebrate in Elk with a costumed party including brick oven pizza, a community potluck, pumpkin painting, and other activities. Free, Greenwood Community Center, 6075 Hwy 1, Elk. Learn more here.

Just another night at the Haunted Hall of Horrors in Fort Bragg. (Courtesy photo)

Fort Bragg

Haunted Hall of Horrors, October 21-22 and 27-28 – Explore a Christmas-themed haunted house and escape room with proceeds benefiting the Fort Bragg Leo Club. 10 and older, $8-$20, Fort Bragg Lions Hall, 430 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg. Tickets on sale here.

The Addams Family, October 27-30 – Young actors take on the roles of Morticia, Gomez, and the rest of the iconic family in “The Addams Family” musical comedy. $15, Portuguese Hall, 822 Stewart St., Fort Bragg. Tickets on sale here.

Halloween Carnival, Saturday, October 29 – Start the day off with Spooktacular Storytime followed by a kids carnival until 12:30 p.m. Sweet treats will also be distributed to library patrons and families until 5 p.m. 10:30 a.m., Fort Bragg Library, 499 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Advertisements

Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser, Saturday, October 29 – Attendees can purchase pumpkins, baked goods, and participate in games, live music, a photo booth, pumpkin painting and other activities to benefit the Gloriana Musical Theater. Free, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Portuguese Hall, 822 Stewart St., Fort Bragg.

Magic Market, Saturday, October 29 – “Celebrate fall, Halloween and all things magical” when the Magic Market takes over a portion of downtown Fort Bragg. The event includes local vendors, sidewalk chalk art drawing, a costume contest, pumpkin carving competition, face painting, wand making, photo booths and more. Free, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Laurel & Franklin St., Fort Bragg.

Pumpkin Splash, Saturday, October 29 – Swim for a pumpkin in an aquatic pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are available for the first 100 participants under the age of 18. Free, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., C.V. Starr Community Center, 300 S. Lincoln St., Fort Bragg. Learn more here.

Advertisements

Trunk or Treat, Monday, October 31 – Families with decorated cars will distribute candy to costumed ghosts and goblins. Free, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., C.V. Starr Community Center, 300 S. Lincoln St., Fort Bragg. Learn more here.

Laytonville

Advertisements

Big Ball Bash Adult Co-Ed Softball Tournament, Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 – Two days of co-ed adult softball with prizes for all tourney, most valuable player, and best costumes. There will also be a homerun derby. $250 entry fee to play, Harwood Park, 44400 Willits Ave, Laytonville. Learn more here.

Fall Carnival, Friday, October 28 – Laytonville Healthy Start teams up with Harwood Park for a fall carnival. The event includes games, food, hay rides, a cake walk, dime toss boxes, a raffle, and a fortune teller. Free, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Harwood Hall, 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville. Call (707) 984-8089 for more information.

Halloween Haunt, Monday, October 31 – The fire department becomes a haunted house. Candy and cocoa will be served. No small children. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Laytonville Fire Station, 44950 Willits Ave., Laytonville.

Leggett

Halloween Carnival, Monday, October 31 – Halloween carnival with games, prizes, food, a haunted house and more. Free, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Leggett Valley School Gym, 1 School Way, Leggett.

Advertisements

CircusMecca will perform on Halloween in downtown Mendocino. (Courtesy photo)

Mendocino

CircusMecca Halloween Street Show, Monday, October 31 – CircusMecca will take over Ukiah Street in Mendocino with Inspyred Fyre and DJ DLT. Family-friendly and costumes encouraged. Sliding scale donation $1-$20, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 44950 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Potter Valley

Halloween Carnival, Monday, October 31 – The Potter Valley school gym is transformed into a spooky carnival. Activities include classic carnival games and a cake walk. Proceeds benefit the Potter Valley FFA. Free, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Potter Valley School Gym, Potter Valley.

Trunk or Treat, Monday, October 31 – Families with decorated cars will distribute candy to costumed ghosts and goblins. Free, 5.p.m. to 8 p.m., Potter Valley Rodeo Grounds, Potter Valley.

Advertisements

Redwood Valley

Advertisements

House of 1,000 Corpses Haunted House, ongoing through October 31 – J&L Family Haunts presents a horror-filled haunted house. $10 and children under six are free, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., 3675 Road B, Redwood Valley.

Trunk or Treat, Sunday, October 30 – Families with decorated cars will distribute candy to costumed ghosts and goblins. Bring your carved pumpkins to enter a jack-o-lantern contest. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Redwood Valley Grange, 8650 East Rd., Redwood Valley.

Dell Linney plays Frederick Loren, a role made famous by Vincent Price, in the Ukiah Players Theatre’s “House on Haunted Hill.” (Courtesy photo)

Ukiah

“House on Haunted Hill,” now through November 4 – Based on the 1959 film starring Vincent Price, “House on Haunted Hill” is a spooky slapstick comedy centering around eccentric millionaire Frederick Loren, who lures five guests to his supposedly haunted mansion. Each guest receives $10,000 if they survive their visit. Ukiah Players Theatre, 1041 Low Gap Rd., Ukiah. Tickets on sale here.

Advertisements

Halloween Toddler Storytime, Friday, October 28 – The Ukiah Friends of the Library presents a morning of toddler-centric Halloween fun with a storytime, jack-o-lantern mask making, and plenty of treats. Free, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ukiah Branch Library, 105 N. Main St., Ukiah.

Halloween Party at Medium Art Gallery, Saturday, October 29 – Deep Valley Arts Collective hosts an evening of tarot readings with Madame Mumsy, live music, snacks, and a costume contest. Trophies will be awarded for “Best Couple,” “Scariest,” and “Most Creative” costumes. Free, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Medium Art Gallery, Pear Tree Center, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah.

Candy Olympics: Teen Lock-in, Saturday, October 29 – The library hosts a teen lock-in with a candy scavenger hunt, CandyPeople, a zombie shamble, obstacle course, a candy relay, costume parade, candy crafts and more. Ages 13 to 18, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., Ukiah Branch Library, 105 N. Main St., Ukiah.

Trunk or Treat, Monday, October 31 – Families with decorated cars will distribute candy to costumed ghosts and goblins. There will also be games. 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Ukiah, 514 W. Church St., Ukiah.

Trunk or Treat, Monday, October 31 – Families with decorated cars will distribute candy to costumed ghosts and goblins. There will also be games and prizes. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The River, 295 Brush Street, Ukiah.

Advertisements

Community Halloween Bash, Monday, October 31 – Boys & Girls Club of Ukiah hosts a celebration with games, a costume contest, prizes, and more. Free, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Alex Rorabaugh Center, 1640 S. State St., Ukiah. Learn more here.

Willits

Halloween Family Karaoke, Tuesday, October 18 – DJ Ken Steely presents a Halloween-themed night of family-friendly karaoke. There will be plenty of pizza on hand and a costume contest with prizes. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Slam Dunk Pizza, 1708 S. Main St., Willits.

Phobias Haunted House, Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 – A haunted house with the theme “face your fears.” A kids room is also offered with games, prizes, and face painting. $5, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Willits Charter School, 1431 S. Main St, Willits.

Advertisements

Stone Stories at Little Lake Cemetery, Friday, October 28 – Explore the stories behind those buried at historic Little Lake Cemetery as actors perform readings, in period dress, of the dead’s obituaries. The performance includes the famous shoot-out between the Frosts and the Coates families. $3-$7, 4 p.m., Little Lake Cemetery, 875 E. Hill Rd., Willits. Learn more here.

Advertisements

Sherwood School Fall Festival, Friday, October 28 – The school will present a haunted house, dunk tank, raffle, games, prizes and a lasagna and salad dinner with a dessert table. Proceeds benefit the school. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sherwood Elementary School, 32600 Sherwood Rd., Willits.

High School Monster Dance, Friday, October 28 – DJ Cali provides the soundtrack to a dance party in a haunted ballroom. There will be a costume contest with a $100 cash prize. $10, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Willits Center for the Arts, 71 E. Commercial St., Willits.

Halloween Graveyard Bash, Saturday, October 29 – The library will be transformed into a graveyard filled with games, a book patch, photo op stations, prizes, candy and more. Free, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Willits Branch Library, 390 E. Commercial St., Willits.

Trunk or Treat, Saturday, October 29 – Families with decorated cars will distribute candy to costumed ghosts and goblins. 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 265 Margie Dr., Willits.

Haunted House in the Redwoods, now through October 29 – Get spooked amongst the redwood trees. Park guests and the general public are welcome. $5-$10, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mendocino Redwood RV Resort, 1600 Hwy 20, Willits.

Advertisements

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.