Applications open now for MCOE’s phlebotomy, medical and dental assisting certification programs

MENDOCINO Co., 10/19/22 — Know someone interested in getting their state certification in phlebotomy, medical assisting, or dental assisting? The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) offers three programs which will begin in January, 2023 — and applications are open now until November 14, 2022.

Applications are available at this link. Here’s all the details from MCOE:

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA –The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is accepting applications for career training in the medical field. Three different programs start in January 2023: Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting and Dental Assisting. Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/2022InstituteCareerEducation, due Monday, November 14.

The Phlebotomy Program runs from January through May 2023. Classes are held in Ukiah on Monday and Wednesday, 5 – 8 PM. The program requires 99 classroom hours and 40 hours of clinical externship. The program is limited to 12 students and costs $2,800, which can be paid in two installments. Upon successful completion of the 99-hour course, students will receive an application to apply for their state phlebotomy certification. California requires all phlebotomists to be certified.

The Medical Assisting Program runs from January through August 2023. Classes are held in Ukiah, Monday through Thursday, 4:30 – 8 PM. The program requires 460 classroom hours and a 180-hour externship, which includes 40 administrative hours and 100 clinical hours. The program is limited to 22 students and costs $4,500, which can be paid in two installments. Medical Assisting Program graduates will be prepared for state certification testing with the California Certifying Board for Medical Assistants.

The Dental Assisting Program runs from January through May 2023. Classes are held in Ukiah on Tuesday and Thursday, 5:15 PM – 9:15 PM. The 18-week course prepares students for front and back office dental assisting, including chairside and Dentrix software training. At the conclusion of classroom training, students must complete a 120-hour externship with a dental practice. The program is limited to 8 students and costs $4,000, which can be paid in two installments.

Successful applicants in this competitive process will have earned high school diplomas or the equivalent. These are college-level courses. Medical assisting students must undergo a medical screening, a background check and a drug test. Phlebotomy and dental assisting students must also undergo a medical screening.

A phlebotomist is a medical professional who is trained to perform blood draws. Phlebotomists draw blood for tests, transfusions, research, or blood donations and may work in a variety of clinical settings, including hospitals, medical and diagnostic laboratories, blood donor centers, and doctors’ offices. Employment of phlebotomists is projected to grow 10 percent from 2021 to 2031, faster than the average for all occupations.

Medical assistants work alongside physicians, mainly in outpatient or ambulatory care facilities, such as health clinics and assisted living centers. They have both administrative and clinical responsibilities, including updating medical charts and scheduling appointments, as well as preparing patients for a doctor’s examination and collecting laboratory samples. Medical assisting is a fast-growing occupation, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it can be an entry point for people aspiring to become a nurse.

Like medical assistants, dental assistants are also in high demand and perform both administrative and clinical duties. Dental assistants often work in dental clinics or dental offices preparing patients for treatments and teeth cleanings, processing x-rays, and working with patients on billing issues. Becoming a dental assistant is the first step in becoming a registered dental assistant and obtaining additional specialty certificates.

For more information about MCOE’s workforce development programs, call 707-467-5123 or email [email protected].