Fort Bragg will host free tire collection on Saturday, October 22

MENDOCINO Co., 10/19/22 — The City of Fort Bragg is teaming up with Conservation Corps North Bay to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of unused tires. On Saturday, October 22, residents may bring their used tires to the Fort Bragg City Hall where they will be properly disposed of by the Conservation Corps.

Properly disposing of tires is important for maintaining public health and safety. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, unused tires can create a breeding ground for mosquitoes and rodents, which can spread disease. Additionally, fires started in scrap tire piles are difficult to extinguish and release toxic black smoke, contributing to wasted emergency resources and poor air quality. Tire fires also contaminate the soil by leaving behind an oily residue.

Keeping tires out of landfills also supports environmental sustainability through recycling and reuse. The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association reports that as of 2017, 81.4 percent of scrap tires are recycled or used in other ways, including civil engineering projects, asphalt, and fuel.

There are a few rules to abide by when bringing tires to the drop-off at City Hall: Residents may bring up to nine tires (rims may be included) per trip. The maximum size is 48 inches in diameter. No tires from businesses or bicycle tires. The City asks that the tires are cleaned of excess debris or dirt. No insect-infested tires will be accepted.

The free tire disposal event takes place on Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., or until maximum trailer capacity is reached. Fort Bragg City Hall, 416 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg. Call (707) 961-2823 for more information.

