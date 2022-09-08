Mendocino County CEO appointed to organization that facilitates capital project financing

UKIAH 9/8/22 — Mendocino County’s Chief Executive Officer Darcie Antle was appointed president of the county’s Public Facilities Corporation, the organization that facilitates the financing of the county’s capital projects.

Antle was appointed president in a special Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Supervisors voted unanimously to change the corporation’s bylaws, which originally named the Board of Supervisors Chair as president. Antle was also appointed secretary of the Public Facilities Corporation, and Chamise Cubbison, the county’s auditor-controller/treasurer-tax collector, was appointed the corporation’s treasurer.

“There’s an opportunity while interest rates are low to refinance some of the county’s debt, which is mostly related to underfunded pensions,” said Chair Ted Williams in an interview with The Voice. “And in order to do that, we need to have somebody as the executive sign.”

As president of the corporation, Antle will oversee the refinancing of the county’s municipal bonds used to finance several capital projects. That includes the county jail expansion project, slated at about $18.1 million in bonds, which the Board of Supervisors also approved in its Tuesday special meeting.

In the Public Facilities Corporation bylaws the board approved Tuesday, Antle is appointed as both president and secretary. However, the bylaws state, “Neither the secretary nor the treasurer may serve concurrently as the president.”

Antle was appointed only as president, not as secretary, Williams explained to The Voice. Neither he nor Antle responded to questions about the discrepancy by time of publication.