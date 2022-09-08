Waste Management to pick up unused trash, recycling containers throughout Mendocino County this week

MENDOCINO Co, 9/8/22 — A Mendocino County eyesore this summer could be cleared by next Wednesday, as Waste Management has resumed collection of now-defunct trash and recycling containers.

The trouble began back in July, when Redwood Waste Solutions, a division of C&S Waste Solutions, took over the trash hauling contract for County Solid Waste Collection Area No. 2 — which includes unincorporated parts of Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Yorkville, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Little River, Albion, Comptche and surrounding areas. Trash collection from the new bins seems to be running smoothly; but some of the old bins from Waste Management escaped the outlined pickup schedule, meaning many homes and businesses throughout the area have double the necessary bins.

But according to a news release from the county Thursday morning, Waste Management — or more specifically, third party vendor ContainerPros — is back on Mendocino County streets this week to collect the excess trash containers. Bins will be collected from inland areas between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11 and from coastal areas between Sept. 10 and Sept. 14; Customers are instructed to leave their containers out for collection during those days.

“This news release only applies to select areas or addresses where Waste Management containers remain uncollected,” the county wrote. “Most containers were already collected during July and August.”

County representatives instructed customers to place trash and recycling bins in a visible and accessible location near the road or a previous service location; not on private property or in zones where they will impede traffic. The news release also asked that customers refrain from dropping off containers at Waste Management locations.

Residents can also call the Department of Transportation this week at (707) 463-4363 to report locations of uncollected containers to ensure they are not missed, or to discuss arrangements for collection if their containers will require special access.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.