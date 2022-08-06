MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area

MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:

Shelter in Place: Law Enforcement activity in the Redwood Valley area,

Uva Drive area of Redwood Valley. Law enforcement searching area for Suspect involved in an Armed Robbery. Suspect described as a Dark Skinned Male Adult with long dreadlock hair. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie style sweatshirt and jean pants. Nixle from MCSO

Residents are being asked to call 9-1-1 if they see someone who fits that description, and MCSO has been updating via Nixle alert as well as on their Twitter account.

Over the last hour deputies have been conducting a search which has involved a variety of locations in central inland Mendocino County, and are currently tracking several different vehicles, including at least one vehicle which is reported to have been shot — but whether any injuries have occurred has not been confirmed. On the scanner, numerous callers have reported suspicious people offering large amounts money for rides south of the county, but additional information has not been released by MCSO as of now.

Advertisements

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.