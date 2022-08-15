Filing extended for Point Arena City Council, several district seats

The City of Point Arena extended its election filing deadline to Aug. 17 after an incumbent in one of three city council races did not file by the initial deadline, Friday, Aug. 12.

Point Arena is one of several elective offices that extended its filing deadline for some of its races. Fort Bragg extended its deadline for the four city council seats up for grabs. Ukiah and Willits city council incumbents filed for candidacy by the Aug. 12 deadline.

Many seats in the community service, fire protection, county water, and school districts extended the filing deadline to Aug. 17. Here’s a list of the elective offices in the county’s special districts whose filing is still open, with links to their websites to learn more, where available:

Community Service Districts:

Fire Protection Districts:

County Water Districts:

Millview CWD

Round Valley CWD

Westport CWD

School Districts:

Other Districts:

Anyone interested in filing for any of these seats can do so by 5 PM Wednesday, Aug. 17. For more information on how to file or what the elected positions entail, contact the Mendocino County Elections Office.

Update: This article has been edited to update which seats in the Ukiah Unified School District have extended filing deadlines.

