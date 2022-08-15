Filing extended for Point Arena City Council, several district seats

The City of Point Arena extended its election filing deadline to Aug. 17 after an incumbent in one of three city council races did not file by the initial deadline, Friday, Aug. 12.
Point Arena is one of several elective offices that extended its filing deadline for some of its races. Fort Bragg extended its deadline for the four city council seats up for grabs. Ukiah and Willits city council incumbents filed for candidacy by the Aug. 12 deadline.
Many seats in the community service, fire protection, county water, and school districts extended the filing deadline to Aug. 17. Here’s a list of the elective offices in the county’s special districts whose filing is still open, with links to their websites to learn more, where available:
Community Service Districts:
- Anderson Valley CSD
- Elk CSD
- Gualala CSD
- Mendocino City CSD
- Potter Valley CSD
Fire Protection Districts:
County Water Districts:
- Millview CWD
- Round Valley CWD
- Westport CWD
School Districts:
- Mendo Lake Community College District (TA 5)
- Arena Union Elementary/Point Arena Joint Union High School District
- Mendocino Unified School District (TA 2 & TA4)
- Potter Valley Community Unified School District
- Southern Humboldt Joint Unified School District
- Ukiah Unified School District (TA 4 & TA 6)
Other Districts:
- Coast Life Support
- Mendocino Coast Health Care District
- Mendocino Coast Rec & Park District
- Russian River Flood Control District
- Southern Humboldt Healthcare District
- Ukiah Valley Sanitation District
Anyone interested in filing for any of these seats can do so by 5 PM Wednesday, Aug. 17. For more information on how to file or what the elected positions entail, contact the Mendocino County Elections Office.
Update: This article has been edited to update which seats in the Ukiah Unified School District have extended filing deadlines.
