Check out August’s First Friday offerings in Ukiah and Fort Bragg

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/5/22 — August is kicking off in Mendocino County with some great celebrations of art and community inland and on the coast.

Whether you’re touring through exhibitions on a summer night’s walk in Ukiah or browsing eclectic Fort Bragg art at a favorite museum, there’s art to enjoy on Friday, Aug. 5.

Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg’s First Friday will feature an array of galleries to browse as well as an exciting outdoor multimedia experience.

Among others in downtown Fort Bragg, the North Coast Artists Gallery will show the artwork of Patti Harney in her show “Convergence” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. TC Space in Fort Bragg will also debut a new show, called “Time and Place,” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in its Friday display. Painter Chris Hagie will talk about her work at Edgewater Gallery, also from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a First Friday event presented by the Larry Spring Museum, Magpie Pizza will serve slices at 6 p.m. from the Riverboat. Then, at “The Universe is not a Computer” in Spring Commons, attendees can enjoy “Live Humans doing Live Performance Things” with a lecture on Ghost Hunting Technology by Justin Carder, followed by a live sound and multi-projector experience from Wu Li Leung. More information is available here.

Ukiah

“Delight your senses” in Historic Downtown Ukiah with the First Friday Art Walk this Friday, running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with stops all through town.

Medium Art Gallery offers the chance to make your own cyanotype sun print and a juried group photography exhibition running into September; Corner Gallery Ukiah will celebrate 68 years of art and artists of the Annual Mendocino County Artists Association; “The Sky Is The Limit” is the inspiration for the display at Art Center Ukiah; Bona Marketplace celebrates watercolor, mixed medium and collage; Paradigm will display the paintings of Michael Eich; Grace Hudson Museum offers cool jazz, handmade paper art, and Pomo basketry; and visitors can make their own mini paintings and enjoy live music at Ukiah Library.

More information is available here.

Know of some First Friday fun we missed? Send a message to at [email protected].

