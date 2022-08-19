Catch Ladybuds at the Little Lake Grange in an August 19 screening

Popcorn, drinks, and snacks will be available at this 7 P.M. showing of Ladybuds, “a character-driven story that follows six courageous women as they transition from the illicit market to the newly regulated market in California cannabis industry. They emerge from the shadows of the California cannabis industry to get legal. But with corporate weed booming, who will survive?”

Following the film, Chiah Rodriques, a second-generation cannabis farmer profiled in the film who also co-founded Mendocino Generations, will be speaking.

Donations of $15 are requested and will support the Grange Building Fund and MCA. Doors open at 6:30 and seating is first come, first serve.

