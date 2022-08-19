Mendocino Council of Governments to host listening sessions on rural transportation access

The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) will reach out to communities by holding public meetings in Laytonville, Covelo, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland starting August 22 looking for transportation needs and solutions in those five communities.

The Council of Governments is hoping to find innovative ways to increase transportation to and from the rural, inland communities. The project team is looking for insight from the communities about how increased transportation may help their families. The five towns do not currently have public transit services.

The first listening session will be Monday, Aug. 22 at the Covelo RV Library Commons from 1 – 2:30 p.m. The listening session in Laytonville will be held at Healthy Start/Harwood Memorial Park Hall on Aug. 23 from 12 -1:30 p.m.. A listening session in Hopland will be held from 5:30 -7 p.m. at the Hopland Fire Department. Potter Valley’s listening session will take place at the Youth and Community Center on Aug. 25 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.. The Brooktrails listening session will take place at the Brooktrails Community Center in Willits on Aug. 26 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m..

People who are unable to attend the meetings in person can submit comments about their challenges with transportation here on the project website. They can indicate on a map the destinations they have trouble getting to as well to help measure transportation needs.

Note: Lucy Peterson covers local government and policy for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Peterson’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact Peterson at lucy@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-5291. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

