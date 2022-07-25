Forward progress stopped on Banks Fire in Covelo (updated 6:45pm)

UPDATE 6:45 pm: Forward progress has been stopped on the Banks Fire, according to Cal Fire Mendocino.

UPDATE 6:10 pm: The Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for the Banks Fire via Nixle, and residents should be prepared to leave if conditions feel unsafe. The fire has been growing at a slow to moderate rate of spread since its start, and has reached around 15 acres, according to the most recent official update. The Banks Fire “is travelling in a northeast direction from 74900 Covelo Road,” according to the Sheriff’s Office

Here’s the Nixle alert in full:

Evacuation Warning: Wildfire in the Covelo area, Highway 162/Dobie and Fairbanks/Wattenburg Ln, Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible. Please avoid the area, Emergency crews need access, DO NOT BLOCK THE ROAD. Only call 9 1 1 for emergencies. We will publish more information including evacuation zone maps and social media updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available. Nixle alert from MCSO

MENDOCINO Co., 7/24/22 — Fire crews are on the scene of the Banks Fire in Covelo, located in the vicinity of State Route 162 and Fairbanks Road. The fire is currently reported to be approximately 10 acres in size, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert calling for “situational awareness,” but evacuations have not yet been issued. Read the Nixle here.

Cal Fire is assisting Round Valley Fire and other fire crews on this fire. Additional information about possible evacuations and road closures will be updated at the county’s emergency website, mendoready.org.

