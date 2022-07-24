Fire crews responding to wildfire in Redwood Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 7/23/22 — Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire in Redwood Valley, in the vicinity of West Road and Mohawk Trail. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert calling for situational awareness, and road closures are going into place at West Road and Road N, and West Road and Tomki Road. The full Nixle alert can be found here.

MENDOCINO Co. 7/23/22 — Fire crews are responding to a fire in Redwood Valley, which is coming under control, but MCSO has asked residents to maintain situational awareness, and as put some road closures in place. The fire is in the vicinity of West Road near Mohawk Trail, and the closures are at West Road and Road N, and West Road and Tomki Road. Please avoid the area if possible.