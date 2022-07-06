Nome Fire in Covelo reaches 20% containment (updated 10 pm)

UPDATE 10 p.m. — The fire is 20% controlled as of shortly after 8 pm, according to Cal Fire, and had not increased in size, with “forward progress slowed.” As of the evening’s incident report, there were 122 personnel on the fire, who planned to remain overnight continuing to increase containment.

The fire is difficult to access and involves steep terrain, although there are no injuries or structure damage reported. Responding agencies include Cal Fire, the United States Forest Service, Laytonville Fire, Brooktrails Fire, and California Department of Corrections.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. — Some additional resources are still being called to the Nome Fire, but no structures are currently threatened and no evacuations are underway at this time. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert asking for situational awareness about the fire, you can see it here:

“Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the Covelo area, near Short Creek at the end of Road 343, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. Visit mendoready.org for more information. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. No structures threatened.”

MENDOCINO Co., 7/5/22 — Firefighters are currently responding to a vegetation fire in Covelo, reported to be located at State Route 162 and Short Creek Road. The fire is approximately 20 acres in size and is called the Nome Fire; structures may be threatened.

Multiple fire agencies including Cal Fire and local departments are responding, and there is an air response underway. We’ll continue to update as more information becomes available.