SR 20 now open near Potter Valley after fatal collision (updated 8:35pm)

UPDATE 8:35 P.M. — The highway is now open, according to an announcement from the CHP.

UPDATE 6:35 P.M. — One way traffic controls are now in place in the eastbound lane, according to the CHP incident page, and so traffic should be able to slowly resume, although delays should be expected.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/28/22 — State Route 20 is temporarily closed in both directions near the Potter Valley exit after a collision involving multiple vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The current closure is from Marina Drive near Lake Mendocino to east of Potter Valley. Deputies are at the scene of the collision and one-way traffic controls may be in place soon. However, drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency responders to access the scene.

The CHP incident page indicates that the collision was first reported just before 5:30 p.m. and may have involved at least three vehicles, including a blue Mini Cooper, a black Ford SUV, and a blue truck, but that has not been confirmed as of the time of publication. Official information about specific victims or injuries has not yet been released beyond at least one confirmed fatality and multiple injuries.