Structure fire in Redwood Valley now contained (updated 7:10 p.m.)

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. — The fire is now contained, according to scanner traffic.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/30/22 — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on the 12000 block of Tomki Road, in the general vicinity of Redwood Valley, being called the “Tomki” incident. Several local agencies including Cal Fire are responding, and there are also medics on the scene. According to scanner traffic, the fire has not spread into surrounding vegetation at this time and no evacuations of the area have been called for, and additional resources are being cancelled.

We will update as more information becomes available.

