Bail set at $550K for 69-year-old man accused of fatal stabbing Sunday in Ukiah

UKIAH, 3/30/22 — Bail has been set at $550,000 for the 69-year-old man charged with murder in a fatal stabbing over stolen property Sunday morning in Ukiah. Leslie Adelman did not enter a plea this morning when he appeared via Zoom for arraignment before Judge Keith Faulder in Mendocino County Superior Court, but a public defender was appointed to represent him and Adelman has been ordered to return for entry of plea on April 14.

Adelman has been accused of killing 63-year-old James Robert Anderegg in a Wells Fargo parking lot on South State Street around 10 a.m. Sunday, March 27. Ukiah police say that when officers arrived, Adelman was walking away from Anderegg with a knife, and Anderegg fell down while they were working to take Adelman into custody. Anderegg suffered severe abdominal injuries and was pronounced dead at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital.

PREVIOUSLY:

