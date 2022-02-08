JDSF and Pomo tribe offer competing tours of Caspar 500 timber harvest Area

MENDOCINO Co., 2/8/22 — Cal Fire representatives and the staff at the Jackson Demonstration State Forest will be hosting a guided “walk and talk” tour in the area of the Caspar 500 Timber Harvest Plan (THP) alongside Chris Baldo of Willits Redwood Company and Myles Anderson of Anderson Logging this Friday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are advised to dress appropriately for hiking in the weather, including proper footwear, and meet up in the Caspar Scales parking lot near Caspar Orchard Road. Additional tours have been scheduled for Feb. 25, March 12 and March 29.

Tribal Chairman Michael Hunter of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians has been hosting his own tours of the THP, with previous excursions on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6. Hunter’s next tours are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27 and Monday, Feb. 28. Guests are invited to meet at 11 a.m. at the Jughandle State Reserve parking lot in Caspar. Hunter will be circulating a petition calling on state officials to enact a moratorium on logging in the JDSF.

Both sets of tours are expected to take place “rain or shine,” regardless of weather, so participants are invited to come prepared.

