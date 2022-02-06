Campground volunteer opportunities in the Mendocino National Forest

MENDOCINO Co., 2/6/22 — Many of the campgrounds and trails in the Mendocino National Forest are improved by volunteers, who provide assistance to campers, maintenance, and other essential tasks to recreation in the forest. Right now, a number of volunteer opportunities are available, and additional campground host positions will open soon.

Those interested can register at volunteer.gov and more details about the local positions are available in the announcement from the United States Forest Service:

WILLOWS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 — Recreation staff on the Upper Lake and Grindstone Ranger Districts are recruiting volunteers for Mendocino National Forest. The Upper Lake Ranger District has a campground host opportunity at the Middle Creek campground. Volunteer campground hosts will have water, trash, electrical and septic hook-up services. Campground hosts must have a self-contained trailer or RV and be willing to provide visitor information and perform light maintenance work. The Stonyford off-high way vehicle (OHV) program also offers volunteer opportunities. Volunteers provide basic trail maintenance and can register for training on all-terrain vehicle and motorcycle riding and chainsaw operation certification. Volunteers can also sign up to patrol trails and report trail conditions and maintenance issues. The Grindstone Ranger District will soon begin recruiting campground hosts for Fouts and Letts Lake Campgrounds. Staff advise those interested in volunteering to visit volunteer.gov to create a volunteer profile and apply for positions on the forest. Volunteering provides a great opportunity to improve forests, learn about resource management and meet new people. Information about volunteer opportunities on Mendocino National Forest is available online at go.usa.gov/xtdGs. For more information about Upper Lake District volunteer opportunities, please contact Laura Bates at 707-275-1423 or [email protected].

For more information about the Stonyford OHV program or Grindstone District volunteer opportunities, please contact Paige Makowski at 530-963-1327 or [email protected].

