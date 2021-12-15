We’re hiring for a Membership Coordinator!

We’re hiring! This position will play an important role in our growing team. Check it out here:

The Membership Coordinator will serve as the first point of contact for the Mendocino Voice’s community of readers and supporters. The position includes both business-side administrative tasks requiring an ease with technology as well as community outreach and engagement tasks requiring strong communications skills.

The ideal candidate is passionate about engaging with the residents of Mendocino County and our organization’s supporters, connecting people with reliable information, and helping our team build a foundation for long-term sustainability at The Mendocino Voice. We are looking for applicants who can work independently, are excited and willing to initiate projects and build community, and have a vision for personal growth in this position. This position will not only include executing our current engagement strategies and helping to develop new ones, but helping our newsroom and communities share important stories. We anticipate opportunities for the person in this position to grow with the organization.

Advertisements

On a typical day you will maintain our customer service database, including importing spreadsheet data, deduping, and pulling and analyzing reports. You will also run the Mendocino Voice’s social media, work with the editors to set up and deliver the weekly newsletter, set up new database workflows (letters to supporters), and suggest and create journalism-based community events. You will handle customer service issues, talk to supporters about their gifts, and listen to the community for what they would like to see in their local news outlet. You will report to the publisher, Kate Maxwell.

This will start as a temporary position for three months, and then, upon mutual agreement, become a permanent full-time position starting at $42-45,000/year, depending on experience.

Advertisements

Skills and Qualifications:

Strong verbal and written communication skills, with a preference for a person who has worked on newsletters.

Demonstrated copywriting skills.

Data entry and analysis skills required—including past experience working with customer-centric databases. A/B testing and metrics reporting preferred.

Must be comfortable with long stretches of typing and looking at screens.

Preference for a person with communications, community organizing and/or marketing experience.

Preference for a person interested in local news and information.

Strong preference for a person who is a member of the Mendocino County community.

Pay and Benefits:

The salary for this full-time position is $42-45,000/year, depending on experience. The Mendocino Voice offers health reimbursement and home office reimbursement.

How to apply:

Please email Project Manager Jo Ellen Green Kaiser ([email protected]) no later than December 23, 2021, with the following:

Advertisements

A brief cover letter in the body of your email giving an overview of your experience and why you are applying for this position.

A copy of your resume with 3 professional references, including emails and phone numbers. Letters of recommendation are also welcome.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability or any other protected classification under federal and state law.

Mendocino Voice is an Equal Opportunity Employer: Female / Minority / Disability / Protected Veteran / Sexual Orientation / Gender Identity

Advertisements

WORK ENVIRONMENT

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the well-being of our staff, we are primarily a virtual workplace, but we have begun holding semi-regular or weekly in person meetings.

Advertisements